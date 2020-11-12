1/
Rodney "Rod" LAUZON
October 8, 1964 - November 1, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Rodney Lauzon announces that he passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his 57th year. Loved son of Dixie Lauzon and the late Gib Lauzon. Cherished brother of Randy (Donalda) and Wendy. Loving uncle of Zachary Lauzon. Rod will be fondly remembered by his best friends Brad and Dana, his family, relatives and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A "Jam" night will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations can be made through the Go Fund Me link below. All funds donated will go back to the community in the form of music lessons, instruments and other supplies for young musicians. What better way to honour Rod's memory. https://www.gofundme.com/rodney-lauzon Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535.


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
