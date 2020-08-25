1/2
Roger Francis WOODWARD
Passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer's, at the Trillium Manor, Orillia, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in his 89th year. Roger Woodward, beloved husband of Constance (Mundell) and the late Marie Woodward (nee Falconer). Loving father of Debbie Woodward of California and Brian Woodward of Orillia. Dearly loved step-father of John and Judy Mundell, Michele Mundell, all of Orillia, Joanne and Chuck Walcott and Shelley Harrison of Florida, Scott Mundell predeceased, Marcia and Paul Pankhurst of Victoria, BC, and Mark and Alicia Mundell of Toronto. Step-grandfather of nine and step-great-grandfather of fourteen. Dear brother of Elizabeth (Betty) Giona (predeceased) and husband Frank of Markham and Nan (Don) Henderson of Lindsay and their families. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be held at the Mundell Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Trillium Manor Bus Fund would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 25, 2020.
