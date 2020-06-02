Roger John DEY
Passed away peacefully on May 27th 2020 at the age of 74. Loving father of Angela (Dave) McCoy, Brad (Bonnie), Darren (Sarah). Adored and cherished by his 9 grandchildren Mathew, Andrew, Kendall, Hannah, Parker, Ava, Ryan, Jack and Vivian and his 2 great grandchildren Jysella and Wyatt. Dear brother to Cathie (the late Victor) Korsakas. Predeceased by his parents Gerald and Ella Dey. Roger was a kind and loving man with a passion for classic cars, horses and boating. He loved spending time with family and friends at every opportunity. He will be greatly missed by all who truly loved and cared for him. As per his wishes there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Friends may visit Roger's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 2, 2020.
