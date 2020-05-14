It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad and devoted husband to Marlene. Rolly served as a proud airman for 37+ years with the RCAF and continued his skills as an air frame technician for a further 10 years with Air Canada. Rolly touched so many people with his kindness and display of humility and honour, making us very proud to have him in our life. His unwavering love and loyalty for family will help mend our broken hearts. We are grateful for all his sacrifices and endless support and for giving his family so many cherished memories. He had a full and wonderful life and in turn it has overfilled ours. With respect to Rolly's humble and modest nature, a simple toast with a cup of Timmy's would be "Good enough!" Rolly will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, family and many friends. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence, memories of special times and remembrances of Rolly may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.