Roland Laramie

1963-2020 Passed away suddenly at his residence at the age of 57. Predeceased by his family members Napoleon and Mary and Eugene. Survived by his partner Sherry. Loving father to Shayne (Jen) and step-father to Eric (Laurie). Brother to Marilyn and Wanda. Brother in-law to Norma and Brenda. Uncle to Emily and Danielle. Loved by cousins Albert and Lisa. Will be missed by many friends. Taught us "The Rolly Way". A celebration of Roland's Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
