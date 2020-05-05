Passed away suddenly on Friday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband and best friend of Ethel. Loving and devoted father of Allan (Michelle) and Linda. Cherished grandfather of Paul, Taylor, Bryan, Kristen, Stephen, Tamara and Casandra. Rolf was the oldest of five with one surviving brother in Germany. He was born on June 15, 1930 in Germany, immigrated to Canada in 1954, and worked until retiring in 1994. Rolf loved the outdoors and downhill skied until his 85th birthday and continued playing golf until his passing. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to current world events, a private family service will take place now, although a celebration of Rolf's life in which all will be welcome to attend, will take place in the near future when we can once again gather together. Arrangements entrusted to Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.