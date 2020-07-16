"PURA VIDA" Rolf passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home at Christie Beach on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in his 72nd year after a nine month battle with Glioblastoma 'GBM'. Rolf married the love of his life, Shelley Wiebe (nee Ryan) on September 11, 1998 and together they have enjoyed many adventures. He was the much loved brother and best friend of Uta Wiebe of Port Credit and will be lovingly remembered by the Ryan family: Charlene Ryan 'Mom' (late George) of Christie Beach, Steve Ryan and Cheryl also of Christie Beach, Susan and her husband Kelly Hodgkinson of Chesley, and Stacey Ryan of Christie Beach. Rolf loved life and will always be remembered as a fun uncle by Zach, Shayna (Matt), Tiffany (Nathan), Chandler, Emma and Sadie, and 'Rolfie the Great' to Piper and Ashton. Rolf loved loud music, motorcycle trips across Canada and the United States, Molson Canadian beer, boating on Georgian Bay and scuba diving. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed experiencing life in different parts of the world; he had a special love for Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica, and was considered a concierge for friends and family while they visited. He has been everywhere from the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Hawaii, Australia, Honduras, and Wasaga Beach, which he called home for 22 years. Rolf has been many other beautiful places, but one of his favourite places had to be his home at Christie Beach. He would not have been able to spend his final days there without the kindness, love and care from his friends and family down at 'Christie Beach Holler', as he called it. This was his place with his people. The compassion and support he and his family have received from their nurses Cindy and Scott and the SW LHIN, OT Rachel, Tony from Medi Gas, Dr. Barfoot, Dr. Kizoff and Dr. Moran has been overwhelming and has allowed him to remain in his happy place. In keeping with Rolf's expressed wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment of his ashes will take place at the Lakeview Cemetery Columbarium in Meaford. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Rolf's life in the near future at Christie Beach, Town of Blue Mountains. If so desired and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Meaford Hospital Foundation or Tragically Hip's 'Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research' through the Sunnybrook Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca