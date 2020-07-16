1/1
Rolf Peter WIEBE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rolf's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"PURA VIDA" Rolf passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home at Christie Beach on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in his 72nd year after a nine month battle with Glioblastoma 'GBM'. Rolf married the love of his life, Shelley Wiebe (nee Ryan) on September 11, 1998 and together they have enjoyed many adventures. He was the much loved brother and best friend of Uta Wiebe of Port Credit and will be lovingly remembered by the Ryan family: Charlene Ryan 'Mom' (late George) of Christie Beach, Steve Ryan and Cheryl also of Christie Beach, Susan and her husband Kelly Hodgkinson of Chesley, and Stacey Ryan of Christie Beach. Rolf loved life and will always be remembered as a fun uncle by Zach, Shayna (Matt), Tiffany (Nathan), Chandler, Emma and Sadie, and 'Rolfie the Great' to Piper and Ashton. Rolf loved loud music, motorcycle trips across Canada and the United States, Molson Canadian beer, boating on Georgian Bay and scuba diving. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed experiencing life in different parts of the world; he had a special love for Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica, and was considered a concierge for friends and family while they visited. He has been everywhere from the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Hawaii, Australia, Honduras, and Wasaga Beach, which he called home for 22 years. Rolf has been many other beautiful places, but one of his favourite places had to be his home at Christie Beach. He would not have been able to spend his final days there without the kindness, love and care from his friends and family down at 'Christie Beach Holler', as he called it. This was his place with his people. The compassion and support he and his family have received from their nurses Cindy and Scott and the SW LHIN, OT Rachel, Tony from Medi Gas, Dr. Barfoot, Dr. Kizoff and Dr. Moran has been overwhelming and has allowed him to remain in his happy place. In keeping with Rolf's expressed wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment of his ashes will take place at the Lakeview Cemetery Columbarium in Meaford. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Rolf's life in the near future at Christie Beach, Town of Blue Mountains. If so desired and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Meaford Hospital Foundation or Tragically Hip's 'Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research' through the Sunnybrook Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
48 Boucher Street East
Meaford, ON N4L 1B9
(519) 538-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ferguson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved