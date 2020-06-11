Peacefully on Monday June 1st, 2020 with his daughter by his side, Rollie passed away at the age of 87. Rollie will be lovingly remembered by his children Glenn (Donna) Grantham, Brian (Kathy) Grantham, Debi (Darryl) Marshall, grandchildren Jennifer (Dave), Jeff (Melissa), Brayden, Linnaea, Caleigh, great-granddaughter's Tessa and Leah. He leaves to mourn his brother Richard (Sylvia) nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Connie, his parents Robert and Martha Grantham. Rollie was born in Gladstone, Manitoba in 1932 where he lived until as young man he moved to Winnipeg. In 1954 he joined the Navy Reserves and that same year he met the love of his life Connie, and they married in 1955. His greatest pride and joy was his family and the time he spent with them. Rollie and Connie enjoyed raising their family and living in Transcona for over 35 years. He was very involved in the community, coaching hockey, coaching and umpiring baseball and volunteering with the legion and other organizations. He worked for the City of Winnipeg for 35 years, retiring at age 53. In 1997 Rollie and Connie moved to Sunset Bay where he was also very involved in the community. They moved to Barrie, Ontario in 2008 to be closer to their daughter and son Brian in Peterborough. We couldn't be more proud of the love, patience and care he gave to Mom during her lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Throughout his battle with cancer he was able to maintain a positive attitude and good sense of humour until it was his time to rejoin Mom who, in his final days, he dreamt was making dinner for him - he's at that table now. A private family interment will take place at a later date in Winnipeg. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 11, 2020.