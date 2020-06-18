Rollie[ GRANTHAM
Peacefully passed away with his daughter by his side at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie, Ontario at the age of 87. Much loved father of Glenn (Donna) Grantham, Brian (Kathy) Grantham, and Debi (Darryl) Marshall. Cherished Grandfather of Jennifer (Dave), Jeff (Melissa), Brayden, Linnaea, Caleigh. Great-grandfather of Tessa and Leah. Rollie joins his wife Connie who passed away in 2015. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Rollie's caring friends, Dr. Carl Clarke, the many nurses, personal care workers and all other staff that assisted him towards the end of his life. An extra special thank you goes out to the compassionate, caring staff at Hospice Simcoe, for their tender, loving care of Rollie and his family. At Rollie's request there will be no funeral service. Donations may be made in Rollie's memory to Hospice Simcoe or to the charity of your choice.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 18, 2020.
