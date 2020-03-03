|
It is with profound shock and sadness that we announced the passing of Ron Cascone who died of a heart attack on Friday February 28 at Ficklewood, the place he loved most on earth. The love of his life Bonnie, his daughters Lori and Holly, his son in law Stephen and his adoring grandchildren Oliver, Abigail and Isaac will miss him more than words can say. His unlimited generosity and love of life garnered him so many friends. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a proud member of the Three Pillars Lodge No. 192 in Orillia. Ron was an enthusiastic member of the Marmitons, Driving for the Disabled, the Ontario Sewer and Water Main Association, and the Simcoe County Heavy Construction Association. We know he will be sharing a glass of red wine with his father Alfred Cascone and his brother Douglas Alfred Cascone and the many close friends that went before him. Visitation will be held at Orillia Masonic Lodge, 24 James Street East, Orillia from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 6th. Funeral service will be held at St James' Anglican Church, 58 Peter St. N, Orillia on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A Masonic service will be held before the funeral. Masons are asked to arrive at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be directed toward Parkinson Canada through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. Messages of condolence and donations are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 3, 2020