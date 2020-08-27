1/1
Ronald "R.K." BEATTIE
Passed away at his home on Friday, August 21, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (1986). Dear father of Ken, Donna (Randy) Horan, John (Jane) Beattie, Jane (Chad) Horan. Loved grandpa of Michael, Mary Ann, Barry, Mark, Ashley, Sarah, Heather, Brittany, Tyler, Christie, Nash, Tori and great-grandpa of 11 boys and 6 girls. Ron had a special bond with is loyal companions Willie and Oscar. He will be missed by his caregivers Helen and Freddie along with his many friends. Visitation was held at Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Monday. A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25,2020. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Matthews House Hospice or Sick Kids Fdn. would be appreciated.


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
