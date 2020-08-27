Passed away at his home on Friday, August 21, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (1986). Dear father of Ken, Donna (Randy) Horan, John (Jane) Beattie, Jane (Chad) Horan. Loved grandpa of Michael, Mary Ann, Barry, Mark, Ashley, Sarah, Heather, Brittany, Tyler, Christie, Nash, Tori and great-grandpa of 11 boys and 6 girls. Ron had a special bond with is loyal companions Willie and Oscar. He will be missed by his caregivers Helen and Freddie along with his many friends. Visitation was held at Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Monday. A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25,2020. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Matthews House Hospice or Sick Kids Fdn. would be appreciated.