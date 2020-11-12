1/1
Ronald "Ronnie" DICKSON
Passed away suddenly at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in his 60th year. Loving father of Ross and Trent Dickson. Loved son of the late Helen and Bill Dickson. Dear brother of Marie, Rod and Steve (Sheila). Ronnie will be missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Ronnie's Life will be held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Saturday, November 28 with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of memories shared at 2 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. *Please note due to COVID-19 numbers are restricted at the Funeral Centre; all visitors are required to wear and provide their own mask. If you are not feeling well, please send your condolences to the Dickson family.*


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 12, 2020.
