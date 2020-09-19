It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald (Rein) Faber announce his passing in his 84th year of life. Born on August 12, 1937 in Firdgum Friesland, The Netherlands to Dirk and Sijke Faber. Ron passed away in his sleep at Bob Rumball, long term care home in Barrie Ontario on September 17, 2020 due to complications arising from his long battle with dementia. He immigrated to Canada in 1958 landing first in Bradford Ontario and later moving to Barrie where he lived for 59 years. He was a long-standing active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Barrie for many decades. We'll remember Ron for his love of the outdoors, his photographs, beautiful gardens, camping, hiking and many trips to exotic places around the world with his wife Trudy. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years Trudy, children David, Richard, Neil and Bob as well as three grandchildren Alexander, Jessica and Hayden along with his brothers Jaap and Seibe. In light of COVID-19 social distancing and personal safety concerns the service will be restricted. Memorial donations in his name to your favourite local charities. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com