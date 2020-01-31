|
Passed away peacefully at his home Orillia with family at his side on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Melba Madeline Montgomery (nee Draper) of 38 years. Loving father of Kathleen Harris, Terrance Harris-predeceased and Connie-predeceased. Stepfather of Sheldon (Yog) Bartlett (Denise) and Jennifer Bartlett. Grandfather of Alex and Megan and step grandfather of Gerry and Chris. Dear brother of Gordon (Barbara), Dorothy Holenski, Raymond (Donna), Delreda Fraser (Peter), Gail Boyd (Charles), Gary (Phyllis), Donna Johnston (Larry-predeceased), Shirley Kitchen (Rod), John (Linda), Bonnie Montgomery, Barry-predeceased and Carl-predeceased (Carol). Many thanks to Dr. John Stokreef, Dr. Yu and Simcoe-Muskoka Community Care for all their care and support. By Ron's request no visitation or services will be held at this time. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the through the Simcoe Funeral Home- 38 James Street East Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 31, 2020