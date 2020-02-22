|
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Elna Trotman (nee Grey) of 53 years. Loving father of Tara Ewart (James) and Carol Trotman (Greg Dutton). Loving grandfather of Brittany Maynard (Devon), Jesse and Cassidy. Loving son of the late Dorothy and Frederick Trotman. Dear brother of Dorothy Winkler and the late Fred, Marvin, Elva, Patricia, Ralph and Wesley. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, family and many friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Barnett, Dr. Bailey and the staff of both the ICU and ER for their compassionate care of Ron. Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street East, Orillia on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forest Home United Church, Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or to the Orillia O.S.P.C.A. through the Simcoe Funeral Home. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 22, 2020