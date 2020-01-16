Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Guthrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Guthrie


1950 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Guthrie Obituary
Passed away After a long fight with prostate cancer. Survived by his wife Judy Guthrie. Loved father of David Guthrie (Stephanie), Steven Guthrie (Tara), Stephanie Guthrie (Kevin), Angela Leblanc (Aaron), Greg Guthrie (Brittany) Janet Martin (Darren). Loved grandfather of 7 Amanda, Nikkole, Keiara, Leah, Bradley, Emma, Natalie. Beloved brother of Dianne, Allan, and the late Don (Beaver). Son of Ray and Stubby Guthrie. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -