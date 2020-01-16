|
Passed away After a long fight with prostate cancer. Survived by his wife Judy Guthrie. Loved father of David Guthrie (Stephanie), Steven Guthrie (Tara), Stephanie Guthrie (Kevin), Angela Leblanc (Aaron), Greg Guthrie (Brittany) Janet Martin (Darren). Loved grandfather of 7 Amanda, Nikkole, Keiara, Leah, Bradley, Emma, Natalie. Beloved brother of Dianne, Allan, and the late Don (Beaver). Son of Ray and Stubby Guthrie. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020