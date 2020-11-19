Went to be with his Lord passing peacefully at his home in Wasaga Beach on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in his 87th year. Ron of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Wendy and the late Dorothy (1999). Loving father of Steve (Trudy), Rob (Debbie), Doug (Crystal), Cherished grandfather of Kara (Corey), Lindsey, Amanda, Bryan (Erin) and Shane, great-grandfather of Benjamin and Natalie. Ron will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, friends and extended families. Predeceased by his parents Stanley and Evalena, siblings Harold, Evelyn, Geraldine, Howard, Madeline and Elaine. Ron will be missed by his many friends at Men's Probus and CSA (Canadian Standards Association) where he worked as an Electrical Technologist Engineer and held a variety of other positions for 40 years; Development Specialist, Lab Manager and represented CSA in Ottawa and Internationally. Ron enjoyed travelling during the winter months, with friends in Lake Havasu, Arizona, Clearwater, Dunedin and Hudson, Florida. He was a sportsman enjoying boating (Canadian Power Squadron Instructor in Advance Piloting), boating trips, golfing, hockey, baseball, horseshoes and also played a good game of billiards. He was jokingly referred to as "Minnesota Ron" by some of his billiard friends. He was also a longtime member of the Wasaga Beach Men's Probus Club. He will be deeply missed by many friends and relatives. He loved his pets Snoopy, Putts, Angel (his shadow) and Joey who will miss Ron's treats, playtimes and TV watching. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from noon until 1 o'clock for visitation. Private Family Ceremony will follow interment at Allenwood Cemetery. Please use the RSVP system on the funeral home website to schedule your visitation time. The ceremony will be live streamed on the Carruthers & Davidson YouTube channel beginning at 1:20 p.m. If desired, a donation to the Heart and Stroke or Princess Margaret Hospital Foundations would be appreciated by Ron's family. For further information, to reserve your space for the visitation and to sign Ron's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com