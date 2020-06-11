Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Colleen Leis (nee Axford). Loving father of Kimberly Leis, Shawn Leis (Angie), Juliane Brasil (Danny), and Trevor Leis. Special grandfather of Michael Leis, Jesse Chapman Leis, Noah Leis, Caleb Leis, Dylan Brasil and Natasha Brasil. Great-grandfather of Haizley Leis. A private visitation was held at the Nicholls Funeral Home. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 11, 2020.