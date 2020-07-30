(Past Proprietor of Shaw Maple Products, Past President of Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Assoc., Past Chairman of North American Maple Syrup Producers Assoc., Past President of Simcoe County Pork Producers) Passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a lengthy illness, at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Ontario, with his loving family by his side. Ron Shaw, of Oro-Medonte, beloved husband of Ruthanne (nee: Taylor). Loving father of Carol Ann Shaw of Barrie and Thomas Shaw and wife Terri-Lynn of Oro-Medonte. Proud grandfather of Beth and Brett. Dear brother of William Shaw and wife Donna of Orillia, Patricia Slessor and husband Ron of Brampton and Douglas Shaw and wife Frances of Oro-Medonte. The family wishes to thank the staff of Soldiers 1 for their exceptional care and for going above and beyond to facilitate this beautiful passing. Friends and relatives were received at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on Sunday, July 26th from 1-4 pm & 7-9 pm. A Private Funeral Service was held in the chapel on Monday afternoon, July 27th, at 1 o'clock. The service was live streamed (search Mundell Funeral Home on YouTube). Interment: St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to the Soldiers Memorial Hospital or the Lung Health Foundation would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com