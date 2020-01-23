Home

Ronald Stuart Lawson


1934 - 02
Ronald Stuart Lawson Obituary
With much sadness but with gratitude for a long life well lived, Ron's family announces he has passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Patricia Lawson. Cherished father of Steve (Trudi), Michele (Martin) and Chris (Noelle). Grandfather to Ryan, Craig, Bekah, Connor, Patrick, Sean, Jessica and Michael. Brother to Karen (Bill) Kenderdine and Bob (Heather) Lawson. Ron will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. A private family service is scheduled for February 1, 2020. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer Society are appreciated. Messages and memories may be shared at www.peacefultransition.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020
