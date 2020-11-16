It Is with absolute sorrow that we announce the death of Ronald Stanley Urbanek, of Tottenham in his 66th year on November 5, 2020. Loving and devoted husband of 35 years to the love of his life Lorraine. Fantastic father of two daughters who loved him very much, Ashley and Veronica. Cherished grandfather to his precious Alyssa. Adored by is two grand-poodles Piper and Hunter. He was predeceased by his parents Ronald and Iren and Sister Lucy. He will never be forgotten by his sister Joanne, brother-in-law Kip and sister-in-law Fay. Many nieces and nephews will be celebrating his memory. Ron will be greatly missed by all his neighbours, especially Sarah and Paul. Ron loved animals and the outdoor. He enjoyed spending time in the water (He was an amazing diver) and was the sweetest, caring and most giving man we know! We all send out love with him on his new journey. Always in our memories, forever in our hearts...be free