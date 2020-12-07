Passed away peacefully at home on Friday December 4, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving mother of Tyler Gingras (Crystal Irwin), Steven Menard and Tricia Menard. Cherished grandmother of Jessica Gingras, Jacob Gingras, Ashlynn Irwin, Lincoln Gingras and Braiden Menzie. Dear sister of Violet, Beverley, Theresa, Norman, Michael and Larry. She will be sadly missed by her dog Bailen, extended family and friends. A private visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Ann's Cemetery. Rose was a loving mother, a great friend, caring grandmother and she always had a smile on her face.



