Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Dear mother of Claude (Norma), Elaine Brett (Greg), Joan, Terry, Cindy and the late Cheryl and Peter. She will be missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Archie and Mabel Bechard. Sister of Ray Bechard (Theresa) and Theresa McDonald (the late Hughey). By her request cremation has taken place with no formal funeral service. If desired, memorial donations to Rosewood Shelter would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020