Rose Marie Holmes
It is with deep sadness that we announce Rose Marie Holmes(nee Melson) left this world Saturday August 8th at 7:10pm. She drew her last breath at Mathews House Hospice in Alliston. Loving daughter of June and Doug Melson. Younger sister to Terri (Radley) and older sister to Ken and Carla (Hounsome). She is survived by her incredibly loving husband Jim and son Marc. Rose was born, raised and married in Barrie Ontario. The definition of a "Barrie girl". She also gave birth, raised a family and lived out her years in her hometown. She will be remembered by those who knew her well for her kindness and thoughtfulness. Rose had an eye for decor, a green thumb and made THE BEST Rice Krispies treats. She drove the speed limit, never broke a law and paid all her taxes. An ideal citizen, amazing mother and loyal partner. Rose is dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 3, 2020.
