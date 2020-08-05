The family of Rosemary Anne Hagen sadly announce her passing at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston, Ontario on July 2, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband, Quin Hagen. Loving mother of Peter (late Doreen), Rick (Bev), Mike (Sandy), Bonnie (Bill). Cherished Granny to Sean (Rosanna), Kyle (Kyla), Mark (Michelle), Creig, Keith (Danielle) and Michelle. Loving Great Granny to Henry. Dear sister of Myrtle Elms, Hazel Sievewright and half-sister to Howard Rogers and Libby Findlay and step-daughter to Mim Rogers. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends in both Canada and England. Born in Glen Gables, Keston, Kent UK on December 1, 1929 where she spent her early years with her sisters, riding horses and enjoying the idyllic English countryside. She emigrated in 1952, arriving in Weston, Ontario to start a new life in Canada. After a few years she relocated to Arnprior, Ontario finally settling in King City, Ontario in 1966. While raising her four children in Arnprior, Ontario her passion for animals, and dogs in particular, led her to begin her dog grooming/breeding career. She was admired as a strong and self-determined woman with a keen business sense. She built a business and raised her family at a time when few women did both. She gained a vast knowledge of dog husbandry and successfully owned and operated Glintondale Kennels, in King City for over 45 years. She garnered a world-wide reputation for breeding prize winning standard, miniature and toy poodles, among others. The bloodlines she developed continue to this day. She was actively involved as the Founder and President of the Canadian Poodle Association and gained further respect in the dog world. After retirement she happily moved to Baxter, Ontario in 2008, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She settled in very quickly and enjoyed the many visits, lunch dates and dinner outings with friends and family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the book exchanges with neighbours. Her knitting abilities were legendary, as anyone that had the good fortune of receiving a pair of her socks could attest. She learned her knitting skills as a teenager in England making socks for British soldiers during World War II, as a part of the war effort. She was very proud of her new home and even more proud of the garden planned in her backyard. Her green thumb was yet another one of her legendary talents. She loved this garden and often mentioned how it reminded her of the lovely ones she grew up with at her childhood home in England. This love for her home country and its beautiful gardens will bring her full circle, as her remains are to be spread at her family estate in Kent, U.K., at a later date. Many thanks to Dr. Jansen, Nurse Nellie and PSW, Judith for their amazing care of our mother when she fell ill during the last year. The excellent care she received allowed her to stay in her home until the end, and she always expressed her deep gratitude for this. As per her wishes, a private and beautiful Celebration of Life, has taken place in her garden. Rosemary's benevolent spirit and generosity led her to help many people in their time of need. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, we kindly ask to donate to the following: Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation or, Operation Tuska which she generously supported, by visiting the outreach page at www.christthekinggraceland.ca
. "It's hard to forget someone who gave so much to remember" Forever in our hearts. With love, Your family.