Passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at home surrounded with love. Rosita Giselle Kavanagh, born on March 15, 1943, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved and devoted wife to Peter Charles Kavanagh for 57 years. Loving mother of Andrea (Chris) and Steven. Cherished grandmother to Tyler (Lucy), Alyson (Michael), and Keith. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family and friends. Rosita loved her life and she loved her family even more. She will remain in our hearts always. A very special thank you to all her friends at Victoria Village Life Lease, Dr. Allison Ball, Rebecca Sirois NP, Dr. Van Walraven, all the Nurses and staff at RVH, Care Partners and St. Eliz for their care and compassion towards our family this past year. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Royal Victoria Regional Cancer Centre in Rosita's honour. Remember, if you start with kindness, your heart will open up to love. Online condolences may be made at www.peacefultransition.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 29, 2020.
