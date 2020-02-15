|
Ross Herbert Ernest Lange died peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Center on February 9, 2020. Ross is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy, his sister Marie Wheeldon (Roy), and brother in law Norm Morgan. Predeceased by his parents Marjorie Hoyle and Herbert Lange. Survived by his children Sylvia (Dave Dennis), Andrea (Glen Partridge), Margaret (Bryan Henderson), Karl (Donna Lange), Russell, Vern (Charlotte Lange). Also survived by his grandchildren Sara (Samantha Marineau Dennis), Kelleigh and Emma Dennis, Madisyn Partridge (Mitchell Menard), Mackenzie Partridge-Hartnup (Jacob Hartnup), Camden and Riley Henderson, Rebecca, Rachel, Matthew, Jack, and Emily Lange, and Jacqueline Dykstra. Ross was an active dairy and cash crop farmer in Essa Township. As well, he operated a successful small farm equipment business that he built himself. He was a trusted friend and colleague of the Mennonites, not something that everyone could do. Ross was an active volunteer in several farm advocacy groups. In the late 90's he was President of the Simcoe County Federation of Agriculture; he was passionate about finding creative ways to solve problems. In 1998, Ross, along with another farmer, is remembered for gathering generators from Simcoe Country farmers and driving them, through severe weather and dangerous road conditions, to farmers in Eastern Ontario impacted by ice storms. Ross is also remembered for sponsoring Ice Cream eating contests at the Cookstown Fair to help promote dairy products. Ross was also a member of the 'Ivy Hall Guys' and played a role in installing the new floor and the development Ivy Days. His contributions, along with many others, helped to redevelop the hall into an integral part of the Ivy community. Ross was known for his sense of humor, sense of community, and simply doing the right thing - even if it did not seem that way to everyone. Ross had a life education that did not give him a BA or an MBA. He was smart and strategic about trying different business options and ideas that could be developed further. Ross enjoyed Canadian history, loved the CBC, and the stories that were the life of the country. For his family, this has been the longest good-bye. We are at peace now and want to remember the good times in his life. We want to thank the team on the Seniors Care Unit at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Seniors Care, specifically Kristie and Katherine, the team recreational therapists; you made this journey the best it could be. Friends and family will be received at Living Faith Community Presbyterian Church (206 Murphy Road, Baxter) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tributes will be held at 2 p.m. Memorial donations to the RVH Seniors Care Unit Recreational Therapists or a are appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 15, 2020