Passed away peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Monday, January 13, 2020, in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Grace Gibson. Loving father of Wayne (Shirley) of Orillia, Beth Haines (John) of Guelph, Brian (Myrna) of Hillsdale, Bernice Arnold (Jim predeceased) of Innisfil, Sheila Elliott (Brian) of Barrie and Dennis (Barb) of Kitchener. Cherished grandfather of 14 and proud great-grandfather of nine. Ross is predeceased by his two sisters Lois and Lorna. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at CarePartners, Bayshore Nursing and Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia for their utmost care and compassion shown to Ross. Visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Thursday, January 16th from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and on Friday, January 17th from 12 noon until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 15, 2020