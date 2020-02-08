Home

Passed away peacefully in Toronto on December 19, 2019 at the age of 56. Predeceased by his parents Ed and Shirley, Ross is survived by his sister Mary (Jack), and his brothers Doug (Cathy), Bruce (Susanne) and David. Ross also leaves behind nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Ross lived his early years in Midland and spent his adult life in Toronto. He was an ardent Blue Jays fan. Family and friends remember him to play a good game of road hockey and he was a champion Trivial Pursuit player especially when it came to sport questions. Ross is described as being a thoughtful, caring, and attentive man who was a gentle giant, loved and respected by those who surrounded him. He faced the challenge of mental illness and PTSD with dignity and strength. Ross had a final battle with cancer and was a warrior to the end. Many thanks to the staff and friends from Progress Place and Regeneration Services Toronto for their unfailing assistance, kindness and guidance. Cremation has taken place. In memory of Ross, a smile and a kind word to others would be appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 8, 2020
