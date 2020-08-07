1/1
Ross William COLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ross's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Roberta Place, Barrie, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in his 86th year. Ross Cole of Elmvale, loved husband of Marilyn (nee Bell). Dear father of Brian (Teresa), Steve (Judy) of Elmvale. Proud Grandpa of Alison (Jason), Ian (Denise), Eric (Crystal), Chris (Charlotte), Taylor (Vanesa) and Halle (Cohen) and great-grandfather to Kaleb & Isla, Charlotte & Emma, Cameron, Audrey & Ethan. Brother of Betty Rance (Ray), John (Donna), Barry (Wilma) and brother-in-law of Don (Lorna) Bell and Myrna Patton (Vern Clarke). Predeceased by his siblings Percy (Ruth), Donna Bull (survived by Ron) and June Hays. Due to the current pandemic restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Elmvale Cemetery. Donations in Ross's memory to Elmvale Presbyterian Church, C.N.I.B or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Messages may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved