Passed away peacefully at Roberta Place, Barrie, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in his 86th year. Ross Cole of Elmvale, loved husband of Marilyn (nee Bell). Dear father of Brian (Teresa), Steve (Judy) of Elmvale. Proud Grandpa of Alison (Jason), Ian (Denise), Eric (Crystal), Chris (Charlotte), Taylor (Vanesa) and Halle (Cohen) and great-grandfather to Kaleb & Isla, Charlotte & Emma, Cameron, Audrey & Ethan. Brother of Betty Rance (Ray), John (Donna), Barry (Wilma) and brother-in-law of Don (Lorna) Bell and Myrna Patton (Vern Clarke). Predeceased by his siblings Percy (Ruth), Donna Bull (survived by Ron) and June Hays. Due to the current pandemic restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Elmvale Cemetery. Donations in Ross's memory to Elmvale Presbyterian Church, C.N.I.B or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Messages may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com