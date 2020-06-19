Ross William Thomas Howlett, born August 28, 1948 to William and Sarah Howlett of Toronto, Ontario. Welcomed into the family as well by two older sisters; Margaret Elaine and Helen Elizabeth. Passed from this earth into his heavenly Father's presence on Sunday, June 14th, 2020, the 'Lord's Day', peacefully and joyfully. Ross had started out as a Police Officer with the Metro Toronto Police Force from 1969 to 1984. During those 15 years, he was a member of the FCPO (Fellowship of Christian Peace Officers). Ross was strong in his faith, which became evident and often challenged. God used that and him to bring some of his fellow officers to the Cross of Christ, and God's great offer of salvation. Ross was indeed a disciple of Christ, and now as a result of a continual call by God on his life, he left the Police Force. He and his wife Jan began a ministry of music and God's Word; 'Feeding His Lambs' Ministry. For during these many years Ross had a passion for music and became an accomplished trumpet player, greatly inspired by Dr. Chuck Ohman. Their ministry reached far and wide. Ross's messages were eventually heard on International radio around the world. He was also an itinerant preacher with the Brethren Assembly, with their home church being Hillside Bible Chapel in Orillia. He was pre-deceased by his parents William and Sarah, and his dear wife Jan in 2019. Survived by his two sisters, Elaine & husband Daniel Gibson of Oro-Medonte, and Helen & Vernon Hildebrand of Palmer Rapids. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, each of whom he prayed for by name every day. Visitation was held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street E. in Orillia on Friday, June 19, 2020. Interment Waverley Gospel Hall Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Gideon Bible Memorial Plan or the MSC Canada. Messages of condolence are also welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 19, 2020.