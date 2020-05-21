Roxanne Lee EASTCOTT
Passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in her 55th year. Beloved wife of Bruce Eastcott of 34 years. Loving mother of Kaitlyn Eastcott (Stefan Kosor) and Kyler Eastcott (Codille). Cherished grandmother of Landen, Keaton, Logan and Grayson. Dear sister of Shannon Adams (John). Predeceased by her parents Harry and Doloris Ferrier. Loving aunt of Tamara Spurr (Ryan), Troy Sheridan and her grand-niece, Lexus. Roxanne will be missed and lovingly remembered by family and her many friends. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society through the Simcoe Funeral Home 705-327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
