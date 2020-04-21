|
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Coldwater on Monday April 13, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (October 2016). Predeceased by his parents James and Edna Jaynes. Dear stepfather of Charles Rowbotham (Mary), Gary Rowbotham (Jeanette), and Ruth Plane (Ralph). Loved step-grandfather of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Doris Lowry (late Fred). Predeceased by brother Clarence Jaynes (late Dorothy) and by his sister Alice McGill (late Max). Will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and cousins. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health situation, a private family graveside service was held at the Belleville Cemetery, Belleville. A service of remembrance will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Roy may be made to the and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020