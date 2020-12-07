It is with broken hearts that the family of Roy Francis Arbour announce his passing at GBGH on Sunday November 29, 2020. Loving, devoted husband and dearest friend of Diane (Willock) for 62 years. Roy was deeply loved by his children, Michele (Alfie), Mark (Kathy), Michael and Maureen as well as his delightful grandchildren, Sarah & Laura, Stephanie, Melissa and Christian. Surviving Roy, as well as his own family, are his sister-in-law and brother in law Joyce and Bob Sajan and six nieces and one nephew and their families. Roy was born, raised and lived his entire life in Victoria Harbour. He was the youngest child of Henry and Fleurette Arbour and had 4 siblings and their spouses who predeceased him. Murray (Germaine), Neil (Beatrice), Helene (Fred), Grant (Pearl). Roy had a wonderful childhood....always outdoors with his brothers, skating, swimming, fishing and hunting. Roy started his work life on the S.S. Assiniboine, where he waited on passengers for 8 years. He then went to work at Kindred Industries in Midland for the next 40 years. Roy enjoyed spending time with his children. Swimming, walking, skating and star gazing. He loved music, crossword puzzles and beating Diane at Scrabble. He supported the Montreal Canadiens hockey team each year. Retiring at 64 years old he enjoyed 20 years of gardening, bird watching, campfires, barbecues, sunsets and the odd scotch tasting with his sons, daughters and friends. He walked 667 miles in one season on the Tay Trail with his son at age 74, enjoying the sights and sounds of Georgian Bay. Roy was very proud of being able to help his children attain their schooling for careers in education and technology. He was a wonderful, kind, thoughtful, caring and brave soul, loved by his family and all who knew him. Roy's Family would like thank the Ontario Health Care system that took such great care of him. The doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Health Care Centre. The LHIN nurses who cared for him 3 times a week for 3 months, the Cancer Team at RVH and finally the Palliative Care Team, nurses and doctors that enabled him to stay home until and his journey's end. A private family service was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Victoria Harbour. There will be a celebration of Roy's life at a Spring internment, date to be announced. If desired, donations in Roy's name to charities of your choice would be appreciated by the family.



