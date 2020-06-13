Roy Rypma
May 6,1943-June 9,2020 Sadly Roy left us after a valiant struggle with glioblastoma and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Beloved husband and best friend to his wife of 30 years, Karen Devereux. Proud father and grand-father to Deanne Graham(Mike), Amber, Owen and Brad Rypma(Amy), Kindra, Madison He was an endearing friend and brother to siblings, Frank(Jenny), Helen(Bob,2006) Dave(Willy), Ted(Sandy) Predeceased by parents Thomas and Dina and sister Alice(2020) His humour and warm smile will be dearly missed by his mother-in-law Rosemary(Walter,1998) and brother-in-law Randy(Carol) Roy, a textile engineer with a keen analytical mind spent the majority of his career working for Harding Carpets in Brantford and Collingwood. A social man, Roy was never at a loss for words discussing the state of the world over a cup of coffee with friends. A natural athlete, he was an avid cyclist, hiker, golfer and skier. It was routine to ski at Blue Mountain in the morning and snowshoe up the escarpment or curl in the afternoon. He spent many hours outside working in his garden resulting in beautiful flower beds which were admired by many passing by. Roy and Karen travelled extensively and had many adventures together but were equally content relaxing on their back deck in Collingwood. Roy suffered from a debilitating illness that took his speech and movement from him and prevented him from enjoying the things he loved. However he bore his illness with grace and never a word of complaint. Special thanks to Davis Court staff at John Noble Home for their compassionate care. Cremation has occurred and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada or the John Noble Home, Brantford Online condolences may be left at tranquilitycremation.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 13, 2020.
