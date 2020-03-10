|
|
Surrounded by her loving family, Ruby Elsie Blair (Wheeler) passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband, Captain John Wesley Haines (d.1946) and husband Donald H. Blair (d.1987). Beloved Mother of John Haines (Kathy), Marilyn Plunkett (d.1997), Nancy Haines, and Susan Kirby (Ken d.2015). Precious Grandmother of Mike Bell, Wendy Smalley (Rob), Cindy Haines (Steve Koprla d.2014), Sherri Haines and John Haines. Cherished Great-Grandmother of Aaron Bell, David Bell, Monica Spears (Lee), Danielle Oudesluys (Ryan), Robert Greenhalgh (Joanna), Amber Koprla, Rebecca Smalley (Kyle), Tanner Smalley, Brandon Engelage (d. 2009) and Brett Engelage (Tamara). Treasured Great-Grandmother of Madison (Matt), Linzi, Alexa, Lily, Quinn, and Rosie. Ruby immensely loved her family, her friends, her garden, and a good game of Bingo. She was proud to be a 65 year member of the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies' Auxiliary Branch 426 Newmarket. If so desired, donations to the Veterans Poppy Fund Branch 426 would be appreciated. We invite you to celebrate a life well lived at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St N, Orillia on Sunday, March 15. Visitation will take place from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com "Goodnight, Duchess"
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 10, 2020