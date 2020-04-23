|
Born in Heathcote on December 10, 1956, a son of the late Maurice and Audrey (nee McCutcheon) Knott, Russell passed away peacefully at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood following a lengthy struggle with cancer on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 63. Russell was the beloved husband of Deborah (nee Pether) whom he married in September 1985 in Clarksburg and the couple remained residents of the Beaver Valley and Clarksburg for many years. He will be remembered as the devoted father and Dad of Christina Knott and Ryan Hunt of Meaford, and Jacqueline and Justin Kabatoff of Strathmore, AB. Brothers James Knott (Patricia) of Heathcote and their children Kene and Angela (Matthew Baker), and Wayne Knott (Ruth) of Meaford and their son Dennis (Amber), and sisters Nancy Kane (Brian) of Thornbury and their children Bradley (Julie), Brodie (Lauren) and Christine Butler, and Shelley Cornfield (Chris) of Rocklyn and their children Matthew and his fiancé Hannah and Derrick will all sorely miss their brother and special uncle. He will be recalled fondly as well by the Pether families for his good nature and love of family gatherings. Russell grew up on the family farm and built his life in the same community where he was born and raised. He still managed to see plenty of countryside during his years as a long haul truck driver. When his daughters were young, Russ decided he needed to stay closer to home. He then spent the rest of his life running heavy equipment; excavators, bull dozers and tractor trailers alike. He was a devoted community member, serving the Royal Canadian Legion for nearly 40 years assuming many roles over the decades, including President locally and Sergeant at Arms at Zone level. He was a member of the Beaver Valley Kinsmen serving the community he loved. Russ loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter his entire life. Despite his declining health in his last years, Russ never missed a deer season. He loved sharing this passion with his daughters. He and his wife loved to spend time camping every summer and even went on to manage the campground in Clarksburg for the past five years. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to celebrate Russell's life will be conducted at a later date to be announced. If so desired and as your expression of sympathy donations to RCL Branch 281 Poppy Fund, Meaford Hospital Foundation or, and in keeping with Russell's commitment to Legion work, donations to the Legion Cenotaph Stone Project (cheques only - no receipts available) would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 23, 2020