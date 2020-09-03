1/1
Russell of Stayner, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home at the age of 76. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Ruth Marie. Loving father of Angela, Stephen, David (Charmagne) and Sharon. Dear Grandpa of Lee, Brooke, Connor, Carlo, James and Josh. Dear friend and companion of Ruth Stanwick. Russell is predeceased by his parents Clarence and Irene Bristow and his sister Jean Bell. Loving brother of Joan (Bob Lewis) and George (Sherry) Bristow. Dear brother-in-law of Howard (Helen) Bell. He will also be missed by nieces, nephews and all who knew him. Russ was a hard-working family man who was strong in his faith. He was a skilled carpenter and will be remembered by many colleagues and students from his long career as the custodian at Stayner Collegiate Institute. His genuine and warm smile and his greeting with a hug will be forever remembered. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner on Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. A private family service will be held at First Baptist Church, Stayner with interment at Stayner Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation for Campbell House. To sign Russell's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 3, 2020.
