It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Russell Mark in Turnerville Alabama on November 8, 2020 in his 70th year. He is survived by his parents, Ernest and Lillian Russell, his children Kevin (Christina), Nathan, and Melissa (Will). Also, a proud Papa to Hailey, Lane, Tanner, Mason and Sophia. He is survived by his siblings, Lynda (Mike), Brian (Laurie), Rob and David (Lynn). He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Sandy and daughter-in-law Landa. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Dad will be sorely missed by his wife Celena and her children, Kimberly and Stewart and all his friends who reside in Alabama. Dad was a gypsy at heart, never staying in one place too long. Being a truck driver allowed him the freedom he so desperately craved. During one of these trips he found the place where his heart would always lie, in the red sands of Alabama. Although born in Orillia he considered the highway his true home. He led a life that few would experience; he had stories to tell and memories to share. Due to the restrictions of COVID there will be a private family internment. In lieu of flowers, listen to your favourite song and have a drink in his memory. In honour of dad's favourite song; "you do the walk, yeah, you do the walk of life."