1/1
Russell MARK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Russell Mark in Turnerville Alabama on November 8, 2020 in his 70th year. He is survived by his parents, Ernest and Lillian Russell, his children Kevin (Christina), Nathan, and Melissa (Will). Also, a proud Papa to Hailey, Lane, Tanner, Mason and Sophia. He is survived by his siblings, Lynda (Mike), Brian (Laurie), Rob and David (Lynn). He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Sandy and daughter-in-law Landa. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Dad will be sorely missed by his wife Celena and her children, Kimberly and Stewart and all his friends who reside in Alabama. Dad was a gypsy at heart, never staying in one place too long. Being a truck driver allowed him the freedom he so desperately craved. During one of these trips he found the place where his heart would always lie, in the red sands of Alabama. Although born in Orillia he considered the highway his true home. He led a life that few would experience; he had stories to tell and memories to share. Due to the restrictions of COVID there will be a private family internment. In lieu of flowers, listen to your favourite song and have a drink in his memory. In honour of dad's favourite song; "you do the walk, yeah, you do the walk of life."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved