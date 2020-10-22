Passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Russ Robitaille of Wyevale, in his 61st year, treasured partner of Wendy Caston. Lovingly remembered by his sister Mary Ellen (Rick) Fraser of Braeside. Dear son of Gladys and the late Doug Robitaille of Midland. Best friend and brother-in-law to Vern (Marg) Caston of Wyevale. Cherished uncle to Julie (Trevor) Watts of Ottawa, Craig (Stacey) Caston and Chris Caston of Wyevale. Russ will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a great many friends. The family will be gathering for a private visitation at Lynn-Stone Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Wyevale Cemetery on Friday, October 30th at 11am. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com