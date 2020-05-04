Ruth passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30th at The Villa Care Centre in Midland at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Les Sutherland and her siblings Helen Kirkpatrick and Edna Beacock. Ruth will be fondly remembered by her children Ian Sutherland (Heather), Jane Bourcier (Eugene) and Donna Lister (Graham). She will also be missed by her grandchildren Riona, Sean, Karina, Eugene, Rob, David and Peter and their partners, by her 3 great-grandchildren, and nephews and nieces and their families. It was one of Ruth's strong values to keep in close touch with all her family. Ruth and Les raised their family in Espanola, Northern Ontario, where Ruth was a very active volunteer in that community. She loved to entertain, always taking great pleasure in cooking for a group of family or friends, as well as providing help to others. She relished taking her grandchildren to her camp near Whitefish Falls, treating them with her playful spirit, indulging in endless games of cards and carrom when not out hiking or swimming. Ruth moved to Midland in 2000 to be closer to family. Quickly adapting to her new surroundings, she continued to find active pleasure in the community, hosting a bridge club, cooking for friends and family and enjoying the people she met on her daily walks. The family would like to thank the staff at the Villa Retirement Lodge and Villa Care Centre for their endless kindness and care. Due to the Covid 19 situation, there will be no funeral service held at this time. In lieu of flowers, and respecting Ruth's true spirit, please do something kind to help others. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland ON). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 4, 2020.