It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, on January 30th at the age of 92. Predeceased by her loving husband Earl Leigh. Ruth's life will be cherished and remembered by her sons Doug & his wife Gayle and Blake (predeceased). Ruth was a very special grandmother to Christy, Tara, Shelley and Tracy. She will be fondly remembered by her 7 great grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews, her dear brother Charlie Simpson & his wife Lena. Predeceased by her brother Ross Simpson and sister Joyce Cartwright. Ruth will also be fondly remembered by her cherished friend Roberta Leigh. Following cremation, Memorial Service will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Friday February 7, 2020 at 11 AM. Following the service family and friends are invited to join the family for refreshments and a time of fellowship. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 1, 2020