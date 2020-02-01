Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Leigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Eleanor Leigh


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Eleanor Leigh Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, on January 30th at the age of 92. Predeceased by her loving husband Earl Leigh. Ruth's life will be cherished and remembered by her sons Doug & his wife Gayle and Blake (predeceased). Ruth was a very special grandmother to Christy, Tara, Shelley and Tracy. She will be fondly remembered by her 7 great grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews, her dear brother Charlie Simpson & his wife Lena. Predeceased by her brother Ross Simpson and sister Joyce Cartwright. Ruth will also be fondly remembered by her cherished friend Roberta Leigh. Following cremation, Memorial Service will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Friday February 7, 2020 at 11 AM. Following the service family and friends are invited to join the family for refreshments and a time of fellowship. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -