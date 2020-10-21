1/1
Ruth HOPPER
Passed away at Campbell House Hospice on October 19, 2020 in her 94th year. Ruth of Collingwood, beloved wife of the late Oscar. Loving mother of Dave (Rosemary) of Stayner and Don (the late Karen) of Holland Landing. Dear Grandma of Naomi, Allison and Thomas. Predeceased by brothers Burton, George and Ormand. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. A private graveside service to be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Trinity United Cemetery in Collingwood. The family would like to say a special thank you to Blue Mountain Manor, Dr. Quigg and also to Campbell House Hospice for their amazing care. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Trinity United Church in Collingwood or to Campbell House Hospice in Ruth's memory. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
