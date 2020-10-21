Ruth HOPPER

Passed away at Campbell House Hospice on October 19, 2020 in her 94th year. Ruth of Collingwood, beloved wife of the late Oscar. Loving mother of Dave (Rosemary) of Stayner and Don (the late Karen) of Holland Landing. Dear Grandma of Naomi, Allison and Thomas. Predeceased by brothers Burton, George and Ormand. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. A private graveside service to be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Trinity United Cemetery in Collingwood. The family would like to say a special thank you to Blue Mountain Manor, Dr. Quigg and also to Campbell House Hospice for their amazing care. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Trinity United Church in Collingwood or to Campbell House Hospice in Ruth's memory. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com