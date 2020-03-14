Home

Passed away Thursday March 12, 2020 at the age of 100. Ruth, beloved wife of the late Reid Steedman. Loving mother Joan Bertram (John), Allan Steedman (Sigrid), Glen Steedman, Larry Steedman (Rose Anne predeceased) and Kathy MacKinnon (Ken). Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 17. Dear sister of the late Bates and Helen. A private family service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to St. Paul's United Church or the ALS Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 14, 2020
