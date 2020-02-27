Home

Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Ruth Mary DESPRES

Passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia surrounded by family on Monday, February 24, 2020 in her 73rd year. Ruth, predeceased by her husband Cleo, will be sadly missed by her son John (Sheila), daughter Angela (Glenn), by her three granddaughters Ashley, Katelyn and Emily, step-grandchildren Michelle and Brian, and two great-grandchildren Autumn and Brady. Ruth is survived by her sister Diane Moore, her brothers Robert (Donna) O'Donnell, Felix O'Donnell, and Danny O'Donnell, and was a caring sister-in-law to Romeo Despres (Linda), Maria Wood (Bob), Ivan Despres (Thora), Jean Guy Despres, Ronny Despres (Darlene), Yvonne Pelletier (John), Kathy Despres, Judy Despres, and Betty-Anne O'Donnell. Ruth will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Ruth is predeceased by her brother Patrick and by her sister Gail (Jack) Raynes. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ruth's life will be announced in the spring. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the and will be received by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E. Orillia, (705-326-3595). Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 27, 2020
