Ruth Rosalie (Chuhay) Williams
1930 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Ruth Williams after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home with her loving family and friends at her side. Ruth was the loving wife of the late George Edward Williams. Sister of the late John Chuhay, William Chuhay and Geraldine Dawson. Sister in law of Carol Williams. Ruth was born to Anne (nee Swystun) and Alexander Chuhay in Rossburn, Manitoba and was raised on the family farm. Ruth and George moved to Port Severn from Toronto in 1967 and were the proud owners of Stonewall Cottages. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Patricia Walters (David), Dianne Cole (Dana) and Joanne West (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Jennifer, Derrick, Geoffrey and Katelyn. Great grandmother of Madyson, Benjamin, Lillian, Zoey and Dalton. Predeceased by her loving companion Armand Levesque. She will be fondly remembered by her many friends and extended family. Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
