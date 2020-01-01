|
Ruth Schaefer (September 21, 1922 - December 16, 2019) passed away at home in Penetanguishene after a brief illness in her 98th year. Ruth was born and raised in Kitchener. She was the only daughter of Goudies Department Store co-founder Robert Goudie and Julia (nee Stockfish) and was married 51 years to Waterloo's first Commissioner of Finance, Don Schaefer. She is survived by her two sons, Jim (Carolyn) and Doug (Mary Ruth), and by her grandchildren Beck, Kathye (Dave), Christa, Paul, Alec and Cameron, as well as great-grandchildren Abby and Emily. Ruth will also be missed by her niece Diane (Rick) Turnbull and nephew Jon (Jane). Ruth was a proud alumni of Alma College in St. Thomas, where she achieved a commercial diploma and she worked for several years in the family business before marrying Don and settling down in Waterloo to raise her two boys and one schnauzer. She loved old movies and books (especially Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier). She tackled plumbing challenges, early recycling and leaky basements with relish but her favourite times were up at the family cottage on Sauble Beach where she and Don entertained their golfing friends at the "19th hole". All her life, she kept meticulous notes and records on all aspects of family activities that are treasured today by her descendants. She also spent much time caring for her elder relatives in their later years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Our family would like to thank Dr. Gaffney for his dedication, availability, care and wisdom, especially in making her decline comfortable. Thanks also to Lisa from Bayshore Home Care Solutions, who provided palliative nursing with boundless energy and concern for her well-being. We also thank all who live and work at Bayfield House Retirement Lodge for their continuing care and compassionate support, especially in Ruth's final days. The Schaefer family will receive relatives and friends at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. followed by a Service of Remembrance in the Chapel of the Funeral Home at 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the Historic Kuntz House. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.