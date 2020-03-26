Home

Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at the Villa Care Centre in Midland on Monday, March 23, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Dunning Shaw. Cherished mother of David (Marilyn), Laurie (Richard), Robert (Janice) and Sandy (Sean). Loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Ross Burrows. Predeceased by Donald and Jean. Ruth is now resting at home with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Victoria Harbour Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations made to the Life 100.3 (Ontario's Christian Superstation) would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 26, 2020
