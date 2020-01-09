|
|
Peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Ruth Readman aged 57, of Orillia, former spouse to the late Bruce Readman (2014) of Coquitlam BC, beloved mother to Robert (Heather) of Barrie and Jon (Alea) of Hamilton. Loving Grandmother of Evie and Eli. Daughter of the late Robert Lee Campbell (1968) and Ivy Campbell (nee Appleyard) of Huntsville. Dear Sister of Judy, Joyce, Lee, Alice, Roy, Ruby, Harold, and Gordon. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #34, 215 Mississauga St. E., Orillia on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada (bafound.org) or a . Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes