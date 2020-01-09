Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruthy Readman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthy Anne "Ruth" Readman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruthy Anne "Ruth" Readman Obituary
Peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 Ruth Readman aged 57, of Orillia, former spouse to the late Bruce Readman (2014) of Coquitlam BC, beloved mother to Robert (Heather) of Barrie and Jon (Alea) of Hamilton. Loving Grandmother of Evie and Eli. Daughter of the late Robert Lee Campbell (1968) and Ivy Campbell (nee Appleyard) of Huntsville. Dear Sister of Judy, Joyce, Lee, Alice, Roy, Ruby, Harold, and Gordon. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #34, 215 Mississauga St. E., Orillia on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada (bafound.org) or a . Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruthy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -