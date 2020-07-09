Passed away suddenly on June 29th, 2020 at the age of 36. Loving husband of Aimee and devoted father of Logan, Allie and Chloe. Much loved son of Bernie and Heather Still (nee Lumree), and son-in-law of Michael and Margaret Taillefer. Honoured brother of Shawn (Lissa), Keegan (Mandy), Kelley (Mark), and brother-in-law of Chad Lightfoot and Jennifer Taillefer. Cherished uncle of Caiden, Olivia, Chelsey, Harlyn, and Aaron. Grandson of Alvin (predeceased) and Roberta Lumree. Will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many long-time friends and colleagues. Ryan was a dedicated, hard-working craftsman who applied his artistic talent in his work. His love for his children was immense and his patience abundant. He was a family man, a wonderful husband, a cherished son and a beloved brother. His personality was infectious, and he was loved by all that he touched. As an accomplished athlete, he shed his shyness when competition called. In later life he was forced to fight a losing battle against his demons. He will be forever loved. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. A celebration of Ryan's life will follow at a later date. If desired, donations in Ryan's memory may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association and would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com